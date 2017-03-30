UPDATE: Kennewick Police arrest suspect in attempted robbery at US Bank

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police have arrested the suspect in the attempted US Bank robbery from Thursday.

Police say they arrested 40 year old Keovongpaseuth Thavone near the McDonald's on Clearwater Avenue around 7:25 am Friday.

Employees at the restaurant say the man matching the description had walked in and they called police.

Thavone has been booked on 1st degree robbery charges.

____________________

Previous Coverage:

Kennewick Police are looking for a man involved in an attempted robbery at the US Bank on Columbia Center Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:00 p.m.

Police say an unknown Asian male entered the US Bank handed the teller a note demanding cash but left without any money.

No one was injured and no weapon was displayed.

The suspect is described as a Asian male about 5/10 and a thin build. He was wearing a red beanie style cap and a black coat with the hood down and a small backpack.

The incident remains under investigation.