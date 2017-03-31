"Welding Wars" takes over Tri-Tech

KENNEWICK, WA - A few weeks ago we brought you a story about a shortage in trade professions, like welding. Today high school juniors and seniors at the Tri Cities Tech Skills Center are proving that millennials are interested in filling that gap.

"For the kids who the four-year traditional college experience might not be their forte, so they can come in here, be hands-on and they make good money leaving here and they can go anywhere they want to with their skills," said Gina Cutts, welding instructor.

Gina started the popular competition three years ago to help give high school juniors and seniors a realistic taste of the industry.

"It's about working as a team, and it's about time management and their skills," said Cutts. "In the real world you have to get things done, you don't get to take am onth or two to do what you want to do."

Right now, most of the people in the industry ae getting ready to retire, so a week-long competition like Welding Wars is a great opportunity for these high school students to see if they want to fill the welding gap.

"It's definitely a challenge trying to figure out what you want to do at a young age, but our instructors at Tri Tech have been really helpful, guiding us and helping us realize our strengths and weaknesses," said Zach Hubbard, senior at Tri Tech Skills center.