Woman facing DUI charges after early morning accident

YAKIMA, WA - One woman is recovering in the hospital after losing control on Interstate 82 early Friday morning. It happened just before 1 a.m. at milepost 33 near the Yakima city limits.

Washington State Patrol says Kelly Smartlowit was driving eastbound on I-82 when she lost control and came to rest near the milepost. Smartlowit was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

Troopers say Smartlowit was driving under the influence and is facing DUI charges.