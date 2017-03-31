Workers decline evaluation after reporting tank farm odors - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Workers decline evaluation after reporting tank farm odors



HANFORD, WA - Three workers declined a precautionary medical evaluation after reporting odors at the SX Tank Farm Change Trailer. The employees were doing routine surveys Thursday morning and were not in an area that requires the use of a supplied air respirator.

Industrial hygiene technicians responded to take samples and found no elevated readings. Access to the area has been restored.  

