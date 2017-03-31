Cattle being sold after deputies seize them from rancher

PENDLETON, OR - More than 100 cattle found neglected and starving on a ranch in eastern Oregon earlier this year have been sold. Officials say Tuesday's auction at the Hermiston Livestock Commission brought in more than $140,000. A few more of the animals will be sold next week.



The animals were seized in January from owner Michael Hockensmith. The Hermiston rancher has been charged with 14 counts of first-degree animal neglect and 186 counts of second-degree animal neglect. Deputies had visited Hockensmith's Cedar Creek Cattle Company and found 14 dead cattle and 15 others too malnourished to be safely moved from the pasture.



The money from Tuesday's sale will be used to reimburse the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office for the care of the animals. Any remaining funds will be returned to Hockensmith.