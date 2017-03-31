Hanford cleanup tour registration begins in April

RICHLAND, WA – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will open online registration for the 2017 Hanford cleanup tour program April 11 at 9 a.m. on the Hanford Site website, www.hanford.gov.

The public tour program focuses on environmental cleanup and provides guests with an in-depth look at several key projects that support today’s cleanup effort and includes briefings on several Hanford facilities supporting today's cleanup mission.

Hanford's Cold Test Facility , a scaled version of one of Hanford's 177 underground nuclear waste storage tanks.

The Environmental Restoration Disposal Facility , a regulated and lined landfill, where nearly 18 million tons of Hanford's low-level radioactive, hazardous, and mixed waste are being disposed.

Hanford's Plutonium Finishing Plant (PFP), which operated from 1949 to 1989, and represented the final step in the plutonium production effort at Hanford. Workers are now undertaking the monumental challenge of safely demolishing the building.

The 324 Building Disposition Project , where preparations are underway to remove highly radioactive soil beneath the building, to allow for the building’s eventual demolition.

618-10, one of Hanford’s most complex and hazardous sites, which received radioactive waste generated from Hanford’s fuel fabrication and research laboratories and development facilities during the production era. Workers are now removing waste from the 7.5-acre burial ground for disposal.

The 200 West Groundwater Treatment System , which combines several technologies to remove chemical, radioactive and organic contaminants, before returning treated water to the ground through a network of wells.

The Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, which, when completed will be the world's largest facility for turning millions of gallons of liquid radioactive waste into a stable glass form suitable for safe, permanent disposal.

Tour participants must be U.S. citizens and at least 18 years of age. Government-issued photo identification is required for each tour participant and must be presented prior to receiving a badge. Tour participants from some states, including Washington, may be required to provide two forms of ID to meet the badging requirements. To learn more about required forms of identification, visit www.hanford.gov

All seats are filled on a first-come, first-served basis through the online registration system here. Tours begin at 8 a.m. on the days indicated below and last about four hours. There is no cost to participate in the tours.

Hanford Site Cleanup Tour Dates:

May 3, 9, 23, 24

June 6, 7, 14, 20, 27

July 11, 12, 19, 25

Aug. 2, 8, 16, 22, 30

Sept. 12, 13

The tours will begin and end at the MSA Office Building at 2490 Garlick Blvd., Richland, Wash., 99352.