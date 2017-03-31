Energy efficiency survey to be conducted in eastern Washington

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (NEEA) is conducting a comprehensive research study in April of energy efficiency in northwest residential buildings. NEEA is an alliance of more than 140 Northwest utilities and energy efficiency organizations including Benton PUD, Franklin PUD, Richland Energy Service, Benton REA and the Bonneville Power Administration.

The study, officially called the Residential Building Stock Assessment, gathers information on how people use energy which is used for future energy planning efforts. The study results will also be used to design energy efficiency utility rebate programs offered by utilities and the Bonneville Power Administration. These programs help Northwest utilities meet its increasing residential energy needs.

More than 18,000 postcards will be sent in eastern Washington, including the Tri-Cities area, to invite customers to participate in an online survey and possibly be selected for a home visit. At the home visit, data is gathered about lighting, appliances, insulation and other home features that impact the use of energy.

Potential survey participants will be selected randomly. All participant responses will be confidential and be used strictly for research purposes. Personal information will not be included in the data.

If customers have questions, they may contact their local utility or call NEEA at 1-877-932-0617.