Public invited to provide feedback on Rachel Road alignment study

RICHLAND, WA - The Rachel Road Alignment Study Community Advisory Committee (CAC) alternative evaluation is complete. The public will have their first opportunity to review the process and results at a Wednesday, April 12 public open house.



The public is invited to stop by the Desert Hills Middle School Cafeteria (1701 S Clodfelter Road, Kennewick) anytime between 5:30 and 8:30 pm. Members of the project team and the CAC will be available to answer questions and receive input about this important project.



For those community members interested in the criteria and scoring that steered the alternative evaluation process, there will be more detailed presentations beginning at 6 and 7:30 pm.



"Feedback from this public meeting along with the results of the hard work of the CAC will inform our team's recommendation to Richland City Council regarding the potential future roadway connection between Leslie Road and new development east of the Amon Creek Natural Preserve (ACNP)," said The Langdon Group (TLG) Project Manager, Bryant Kuechle.



The open house will also provide the public an opportunity to comment on potential roadway design elements and ACNP enhancements for future implementation consideration.



The Rachel Road Alignment Study officially kicked off October 11, 2017 with the launch of the project webpage, //www.ci.richland.wa.us/rachel, and the first CAC meeting. CAC membership includes representatives from a range of interests and perspectives, charged with helping determine how to maintain and potentially enhance the natural benefits of the ACNP while providing roadway connectivity and sufficient emergency access to a growing area of the community that includes a new Kennewick School District elementary school and numerous surrounding neighborhoods.



"Our goal in forming the CAC was to assemble a working group representing a diversity of community interests so that every member of the community feels confident that their interests are represented," said Kuechle.



The CAC met again in December following the Dec. 5 Public Open House, to refine criteria and potential alignment alternatives. The CAC assigned weight to each criteria and in February reviewed the results, made adjustments and reached agreement to take these results to the public for comment.



TLG, a division of J-U-B ENGINEERS, was hired by the City of Richland to manage this independent study. In spring 2017, TLG will present the recommendations from the study to Richland City Council.



Question or comments can be directed to Kuechle at 800-252-8929 or bk@langdongroupinc.com. More information about the project including background, schedule and materials from the Dec. 5 Public Open House, are available at //www.ci.richland.wa.us/rachel.