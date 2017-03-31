Program Gives Free Prom Dresses for Girls

KENNEWICK, WA - It's almost prom season for high school students, but finding the perfect prom dress can get a little pricey. A group of teens behind ''Dresses for Hope and Exchange'' hope to ease some of that stress by giving away free prom dresses.

Mary Jane Coffy is part of ''Dresses for Hope and Exchange'' a student-run program in Kennewick that gives away prom dresses for free to teenage girls.

"this is all about students being able to get an affordable prom dress without having to go out and buy a new one every year because there is a lot of waste in that and everyone deserves the opportunity to go to prom no matter what their economic status is," said Coffy.

For the first time this year, they'll have a boutique set up at Cynergy Centre thanks to Senator Sharon Brown and her husband. Maureen McGrath supervises the program and says it's great training for students going into the workforce.

"What's really cool is that the teens take this project on and they drive the project from start to finish. They do the marketing, they do the collection of the dresses, they do all the social media that goes along with it. They plan the boutique and they execute the event," said McGrath.

If you would like to pick up a dress or make a donation to ''Dresses for Hope and Exchange'' just stop by on saturdays at the Cynergy Centre on 27th Avenue and Union.

"every saturday from eight to ten in april anyone can come down and get a dress it for free there's no cost to it. If you need to exchange dresses you can do that or if you just want to get a new prom dress or look around. it's a super fun event so we hope you can all come," said McGrath.