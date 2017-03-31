Level III sex offender moves to Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's deputies want you to know about a level III sex offender that has moved to Yakima.

Deputies say 45 year old Keith Leon Chartier is now living in the 2600 block of S. 74th Ave. in Yakima.

He was convicted for these charges:

- August 23, 1984 Indecent Liberties

- March 13, 1985 Assault In The Second Degree

- May 2, 1991 Indecent Liberties

- April 6, 1998 Rape Of A Child In The Third Degree

- July 25, 2005 Sex Offender - Felony - Fail To Register

- March 9, 2007 Burglary In The Second Degree

- March 30, 2007 Other Crime

Deputies say he is not wanted by authorities at this time.