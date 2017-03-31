Kennewick Irrigation District Seeking Title Transfer

TRI-CITIES, WA.-- When the Kennewick Irrigation District began its work on local infrastructure decades ago, the federal government loaned out the money for them. Now, those loans are nearly paid off, but the finished projects that the money built will actually become government property instead of falling into local hands.

But, KID's board of directors has officially given the approval to explore the option of a title transfer, which would allow for that infrastructure to stay locally controlled when KID'S contract with the United States Bureau of Reclamation ends in less than five years.

Before they give the title transfer a go, kid is investigating to make sure that it would actually help the community, rather than cause more trouble.

"Pros of that is to have better local control of the facilities," Jason McShane from KID, told KNDU, "And making sure we know what we want to do here and what works for our local community. Some of the cons can be the cost associated with that and so we need to make sure that by doing this we're not adding cost to our rate payers and customer base."

The title transfer would not only apply to the canals, but also to pump stations, a dam, a river diversion, and a power plant. Jason also told KNDU that the best way for customers to be heard on the matter is to go to their local representatives, who will be working with KID on the issue.