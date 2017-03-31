Canals Nearly Complete in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA.-- The Kennewick Irrigation District has been working on the area canals for months now, and last time we spoke with them, they told us that the bad winter weather put them over a month behind schedule.

But, as we learned on Friday, those canals are withing two weeks of being finished.

The Division IV canal site,located near Lincoln Elementary School in Kennewick, will be finished over the weekend, and ready for water by Monday.

The Highland Feeder Canal, near Columbia Center Boulevard, finished up on Friday, and will be ready for water over the weekend.

Finally, the Badger East Canal, which runs through Badger Canyon, still has two miles worth of lining to go, but is expected to be finished by the end of next week.