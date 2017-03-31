Beckford murder trial comes to a close; he could leave prison at end of monthPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Beckford murder trial comes to a close; he could leave prison at end of month
Beckford murder trial comes to a close; he could leave prison at end of month
Teenagers help build homes for families in need
Teenagers help build homes for families in need
Yakima city leaders hold public safety forum
Yakima city leaders hold public safety forum
Family displaced after fire spreads to attic
Family displaced after fire spreads to attic
Multiple violent crimes under investigation in Yakima
Multiple violent crimes under investigation in Yakima
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Beckford murder trial comes to a close; he could leave prison at end of month
Beckford murder trial comes to a close; he could leave prison at end of month
After 20 long years, the cold case murder of Debbie Bailey comes to a close.More >>
After 20 long years, the cold case murder of Debbie Bailey comes to a close.More >>
New accommodations for pregnant workers become law
New accommodations for pregnant workers become law
Gov. Jay Inslee today signed legislation providing new protections for pregnant women in the workplace.More >>
Gov. Jay Inslee today signed legislation providing new protections for pregnant women in the workplace.More >>
Union Gap police investigating armed robbery
Union Gap police investigating armed robbery
On May 15th, 2017 at approximately 10:01 p.m., the Airline Market located at 1002 W Washington Avenue in Union Gap was robbed.More >>
On May 15th, 2017 at approximately 10:01 p.m., the Airline Market located at 1002 W Washington Avenue in Union Gap was robbed.More >>
Teenagers help build homes for families in need
Teenagers help build homes for families in need
The life of a family in need in Toppenish is about to change.More >>
The life of a family in need in Toppenish is about to change.More >>
Yakima city leaders hold public safety forum
Yakima city leaders hold public safety forum
Yakima city leaders are continuing efforts to ease community fears with a public forum.More >>
Yakima city leaders are continuing efforts to ease community fears with a public forum.More >>
Horse owners should vaccinate animals against West Nile virus
Horse owners should vaccinate animals against West Nile virus
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is urging horse owners to vaccinate their animals as soon as possible to protect against West Nile virus.More >>
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is urging horse owners to vaccinate their animals as soon as possible to protect against West Nile virus.More >>
6 inches of Mt. St. Helens ash fell on Lind, WA; half as much on closer cities
6 inches of Mt. St. Helens ash fell on Lind, WA; half as much on closer cities
The day Mount St. Helens erupted, Gladie Nagamitsu vividly remembers when noon turned to midnight and the sky started raining down on the tiny farming town of Lind, Wash., where she lives.More >>
The day Mount St. Helens erupted, Gladie Nagamitsu vividly remembers when noon turned to midnight and the sky started raining down on the tiny farming town of Lind, Wash., where she lives.More >>
Inslee to sign DUI and distracted driving bills Tuesday
Inslee to sign DUI and distracted driving bills Tuesday
Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday will sign three transportation safety bills in Tacoma designed to increase safety for drivers on the state's roads.More >>
Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday will sign three transportation safety bills in Tacoma designed to increase safety for drivers on the state's roads.More >>
Stamp Out Hunger With The U.S. Post Office
Stamp Out Hunger With The U.S. Post Office
We're all in the giving spirit during the holiday season and that's great, but people need help even more right now.More >>
We're all in the giving spirit during the holiday season and that's great, but people need help even more right now.More >>
Yakima City Council Member Carmen Mendez In Court
Yakima City Council Member Carmen Mendez In Court
Yakima City Council member Carmen Mendez appeared in court today, nearly a month after slamming into the back of an SUV.More >>
Yakima City Council member Carmen Mendez appeared in court today, nearly a month after slamming into the back of an SUV.More >>