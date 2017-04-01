Driver possibly facing felony charges after accident

WEST RICHLAND, WA.-- A man could be facing felony charges after being found at fault for a two-car crash on highway 224.

The crash happened around 2:45 PM on Saturday, when one vehicle heading west on 224, was struck head-on by a pickup truck going eastbound, after the driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle.

Shortly after the crash, the truck caught fire. The driver was pulled to safety, and Benton County Firefighters put the fire out. The driver was taken Kadlec Medical Center with what, Washington State Patrol said, appeared to be minor injuries.

As for the driver in the second car, he was transported to Kadlec as well, citing a possible broken ankle.

Witnesses who saw the crash told WSP that the driver at fault had the smell of alcohol on his breath, and if that driver was driving under the influence, he could be looking at a felony on his record.

"We think this might be a felony," WSP Trooper, Chris Thorson, told KNDU. "Any time that you drive a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and you injure someone else, then you may be charged with a felony."

At this time, the accident is still under investigation. We will update this post when we learn more.