Failure to stop leads to six-car pileup

TRI-CITIES, WA.-- A six-car pileup on the northbound side of highway 395 in the Tri-Cities had traffic backed up on Saturday.

Washington State Patrol told KNDU that the crash happened after one car was disabled on the side of the highway. The driver of another car failed to stop in time, and hit the sidelined car, causing a pileup behind it.

Luckily, despite the large number of cars involved, nobody was hurt in this accident. However, traffic was slow for about an hour while WSP cleaned up the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.