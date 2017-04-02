Burrowing animals causing canal concerns

TRI-CITIES, WA.-- They might look cute and cuddly, but burrowing animals have caused more trouble than good when it comes to local canals. The Kennewick Irrigation District says that those animals are actually the number one cause of canal breaches in the western part of the country.

Unfortunately, they also say that burrowing animals are a problem every summer. Last June, Kennewick saw a canal breach of its own, also due to a burrowing rodent. The breach flooded neighborhoods, and caused property damage, as millions of gallons of water leaked out of the canal.

In hopes of diminishing incidents like that one, KID is asking for your help. If you live near a canal, and see any burrowing animals, or and burrows, call KID at 509-586-9111.