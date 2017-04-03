Police across the state team up for "U Text, U Drive, U Pay"

WASHINGTON STATE - Authorities across Washington state will start cracking down on drivers using their cellphones behind the wheel. Nearly 150 law enforcement agencies will take part in the crackdown using the "U Text, U Drive, U Pay" program, which kicks off Monday.



Officers will increase patrols to look for drivers who are texting or talking on the phone, which is prohibited under state law. If you're caught texting you could face a $136 fine.



The increased enforcement will take place over two weeks and is part of the Target Zero campaign, a statewide initiative to reduce the number of traffic deaths and serious injuries to zero by 2030.



A recent study by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission shows more than two-thirds of distracted drivers are distracted by their cellphones.