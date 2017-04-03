Police investigating vandalism at local apartment complex - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police investigating vandalism at local apartment complex

KENNEWICK, WA - Right now, Kennewick Police are still investigating after multiple cars were vandalized over the weekend.

It happened in an apartment complex on the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue. Multiple cars had their windows smashed in and many of the vehicles also had scratches all over them.

If you know anything you should call KPD at (509) 628-0333.

