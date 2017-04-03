Former local superintendent facing one count of attempted child sex trafficking

04/06/17 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - We are learning more about a former Kennewick School Superintendent who has been charged in federal court with arranging to have sex with two girls at a Richland hotel.

75-year-old Paul Rosier now lives in Olympia, and is facing one count of attempted child sex trafficking.

The criminal complaint says Rosier exchanged text messages with a 16-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover police detective. He was told the teen had a 13-year-old friend who could meet him in the Tri-Cities. Rosier allegedly planned to pay the 13-year-old for sex and the older teen for setting it up.

Police arrested him Saturday in the lobby of a Richland hotel. When the detective asked Rosier why he was there, Rosier reportedly responded, "Because I'm stupid".

The criminal complaint states Rosier admitted that he was the only person using the cell phone in question during the sequence of events.

Defense attorney Scott Johnson says this a more complicated case than it might appear.

Rosier also worked as Executive Director of the Washington Association of School Administrators until 2014. He was granted release on several conditions during a hearing Wednesday in Yakima, but will now be monitored with a GPS tracking unit.

UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - A former Kennewick School District superintendent is in the Benton County jail tonight for allegedly trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl in Richland. Reporter Rex Carlin learned that Richland Police arrested 75-year-old Dr. Paul Rosier Saturday on potential charges of two counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor and one count of second degree attempted child rape after allegedly trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old.

Rosier was the superintendent of Kennewick School District from 1994 to 2006.

No children were actually involved in the case. The Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce was conducting an undercover investigation when Rosier allegedly began communicating with who he thought was a 16-year-old. He allegedly asked to have sex with the 16-year-old before moving to requesting a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old.

Rosier was arrested Saturday in the lobby of a local hotel, where he allegedly attempted to meet the girls.

Investigators say he had amounts of cash that matched with the pre-arranged amounts of money agree to by Rosier and the undercover officers for the acts.

Rosier is in the Benton County jail on a 72-hour hold. A member of the Benton County Prosecutor's Officer believes he will appear in front of a judge on Wednesday.

UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA – Kennewick School District has issued the following statement regarding former superintendent Dr. Paul Rosier:

“The district is aware of the recent arrest of Dr. Paul Rosier by the Richland Police Department. Dr. Rosier served as the superintendent of Kennewick School District from 1994 to 2006. After retiring from the district, he worked as the Executive Director of the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) until 2014. Prior to working in Kennewick, he worked as a superintendent in the Mesa County Valley School District 51 in Grand Junction, Colorado.”

The district will not be issuing any additional statements or providing interviews regarding this topic.

KENNEWICK, WA - On March 30th, members of the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (SER ICAC) were formally briefed on a case initiated by the Richland Police Department. The SER ICAC is comprised of agents and detectives from Homeland Security Investigations, Kennewick Police, and Richland Police.

SER ICAC was made aware of possible unlawful communication taking place over cell phones and via the internet. SER ICAC initiated an undercover investigation to: identify any unlawful conduct, to identify and locate the offender(s) and arrest the offender(s) if a crime was committed.

From March 30th to April 1st, 2017, SER ICAC received communications from a male, later identified as 75-year-old Paul Rosier, who believed he was communicating with a 16-year-old female child. Rosier allegedly requested to have sex with the 16-year-old female but eventually arranged to have the 16-year-old child broker a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old female child. The alleged arrangement including specific dollar amounts for specific sexual acts, which are unlawful.

Rosier was arrested by investigators as he allegedly attempted to meet the child in the lobby of a local hotel. In Rosier’s possession were separate quantities of cash which corresponded with the prearranged amounts offered earlier for the sexual acts. Rosier was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail.

Rosier was formerly employed in the educational field and held the position of School Superintendent for Kennewick School District.

Investigation continues.