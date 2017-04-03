Business Spotlight: 509 Farmhouse - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Business Spotlight: 509 Farmhouse

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Crystal Garcia hung out at 509 Farmhouse -- 509 Farmhouse is a vintage farmhouse one-stop shopping spot located in downtown Kennewick. They have vendors with handmade wares, vintage finds, antiques, farm junk, home decor, painted furniture, wooden signs... all of the necessary items to fancy up your farmhouse. 

509 Farmhouse hours: 
Mon-Thursday 10-2
Friday 10-5
Saturday 10-5

217 W. Kennewick Ave.
Kennewick, WA 99336

(509) 539-9789

Website: www.509farmhouse.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/509farmhouse/?hc_ref=SEARCH

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/509farmhouse.shop/

