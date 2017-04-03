NC, WA governors make friendly wager over NCAA championship

OLYMPIA, WA – As the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team prepares to take on Gonzaga for the national championship tonight, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Washington Governor Jay Inslee have raised the stakes with a friendly wager on the game.

Going all-in on the Tar Heels, Cooper offered to send North Carolina delicacies if Gonzaga prevails: barbecue pork from Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville, NC, Cheerwine, a soft drink from Salisbury, NC celebrating its 100th anniversary, and North Carolina sweet potato products. Inslee pledged Washington-roasted coffee, smoked salmon, a variety of Washington apples, and locally made chocolates in the event of a North Carolina victory.

“We couldn’t ask for better representatives of our great state than Coach Williams and his team. It’s been a long road back to the championship, but this group’s persistence and hard work have made their university and state proud. Tonight, as a great Tar Heel said, ‘the ceiling is the roof’ – Go Heels!” - Gov. Roy Cooper.

“The Gonzaga Bulldogs are ready to bring the championship trophy home to the Kennel in Spokane. Coach Few and this year’s team made history not just for Gonzaga, but the entire Evergreen State. Fear the beard, and Go Zags!” – Gov. Jay Inslee.

In the event of a Tar Heel victory, the winnings will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. If Gonzaga prevails, Inslee’s winnings will be donated to Olympia’s Thurston County Food Bank.