Love The Tri: new clothing brand connecting and supporting Tri-Cities communities

KENNEWICK, WA - Do you ''Love The Tri''? If so, you can now represent wherever you go. There's a new clothing brand in town called Love The Tri and all the money made on its gear goes to local charities.



"I wanted something to represent Tri-Cities as a whole, rather than individual cities," said creator Mike Denslow. He played around with some different ideas and designs for a few months before settling on Love The Tri.



"It's went nuts. Right out of the gate, I started selling some hats and different things, some shirts, it was great," said Denslow. "Then i did a release party in October for a whole bunch of new stuff and it's just gone nuts."



Now the Love The Tri Facebook page is full of photos from all over the world.



"Two gals in Maui over Christmas run into each other wearing Love The Tri gear out for a walk. They both stopped and they're like, hey are you from Tri-Cities.... are you," said Denslow.



So, Love The Tri is about connecting people from Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and surrounding areas - but that's not all.



"You know, I want to give as much to charity as possible. I let people know through the website, www.lovethetri.com, and the Facebook page that it's all about giving back," said Denslow.



Already, he's given away thousands of dollars to the Boys and Girls Club and Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties.



"My passion has just been being involved in Tri-Cities and having fun here and raising my kids here and growing up here myself... and now, being able to give back... It's awesome," said Denslow.



Keeping it local (of course), Denslow partners with Atomic Screen Printing and Embroidery to bring his designs to fruition.



"We've got the stuff in BlankSpace in Kennewick, Strong Foundations gym, also in Kennewick, Greenies in Richland, and the Kadlec gift shop in Richland," said Denslow.



The next charity to reap the benefits of Love The Tri will be announced in mid-April at a Spring Release Party.