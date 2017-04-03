Bob Olson Parkway project nearing completion

KENNEWICK, WA - The City of Kennewick says the long-awaited Bob Olson Parkway project - connecting Highway 395 and State Route 240 - will be completed by this August after the cold and wet winter put a halt on construction efforts this winter.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned that the Bob Olson Parkway project aims to make a better, more direct access route to emerging areas in Kennewick. The road will make a full connection from 395 at Southridge, winding northwest to meet with SR 240.

Kennewick's Public Works Director says possibly the most important aspect of the project is to better connect people to the Southridge area, where the city believes the most growth will happen in the next decade.

"The city anticipates in our planning process; this is where the majority of our growth is going to occur in the next ten or fifteen years," said Director Cary Roe. "And, so, this road will go a long ways to help stimulate that."

The project was initially supposed to be finished in the spring, which was pushed to June... and construction was further delayed because of the cold and wet weather. The city now projects Bob Olson Parkway's completion to be this August.