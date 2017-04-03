Section of road closed in Yakima due to potholes

YAKIMA, WA - North 66th Avenue between Scenic Drive and Englewood Avenue is closed off as a result of potholes and damages caused by storm water runoff.

In order to fix the road, the city council will need to approve $200,000 at tomorrow's meeting, which will be used to repave the road. But before they can start on the road, water infrastructure needs to be replaced, which runs along and under the street.

The council will need to approve $25,000 for this part of the project.

Another problem the city is running into is getting asphalt.

"During the winter time, when there is not a lot of demand for asphalt, the plants reduce production significantly," said Yakima City Spokesman, Randy Beehler. "By the middle of April, we're expecting for those plants to go back to full production."

If approved, work on the road will start in three weeks. In the meantime, those who live on this part of N. 66th Ave. are allowed to use the road, but they are advised to find an alternate path.

The city wants to remind the general public to obey the 'Road Closed' signs, because the reason they're up in the first place is to protect the people.