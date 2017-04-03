No injuries after attic fire in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - A two alarm fire sent crews from across our area to Hoxie Avenue in Richland this afternoon. Reporter Mackenzie Allen was one of the first responders on scene, and learned that there were a couple people inside the apartment complex when the fire broke out in the attic. Luckily, they were able to quickly get out and there were no injuries.

Richland Fire Chief Tom Huntington told Mackenzie Allen that the fire started in the attic of the four-unit complex just before 3:30 this afternoon. Fire crews arrived on scene within minutes, but unfortunately Chief Huntington believes the attic is a total loss, and says with all the smoke damage the entire building might be as well.

Chief Huntington says the location of this fire makes it especially difficult to combat.

"Attic fires are really tricky, because there are so many little spaces that are so hard to get to, so that fire can continue to burn in really small spaces up there," Chief Huntington said. "So this will likely be a couple hours chasing that down and making sure everything is cold and out."

Another big concern with attic fires? That the damage could cause the roof and lower floors to collapse.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.