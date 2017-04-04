55-year-old bicyclist dies after crashing into a semi truck

HERMISTON, OR - One man is dead after crashing into a semi truck just before 8:30 Monday night. Police say 55-year-old Javier Estrada Gutierrez crashed into the back wheels of a semi that was turning right, off highway 395-onto east Elm Avenue. Gutierrez died at the scene.

The truck kept going on Highway 207 after hitting the bicyclist. Oregon State Police found the truck and stopped the driver on Highway 730 near the Washington border.

Right now the cause of the accident is under investigation and police say, "At this point it is too early in the investigation to speculate all factors involved for what transpired. Because of the dangers at this intersection we do have it under video surveillance and this incident was partially captured. We will use that evidence and other information gleaned during the investigation to present to the district attorney's office."

Officers are still investigating the accident.

