Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell

YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima County Corrections inmate is dead after being found unresponsive by his cellmate Monday morning.

Corrections officers were called around 4:45 a.m. and took Antonio Espinoza to Yakima Memorial Hospital, he was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he died early Tuesday morning. According to Espinoza's cellmate, the two were exercising when Espinoza laid down on his bunk. Shortly after that, his cellmate found him unresponsive.

An autopsy will be scheduled to figure out what caused the death. Right now, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating.