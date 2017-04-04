Run For Ribbons 2017 results

5-8-17 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - Run For Ribbons has raised roughly $60,000 to date. Donations are still being taken for the next week at runforribbons.org. Roughly 1,000 people participated in this year's run.

KENNEWICK, WA – On Saturday, May 6th, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation will hold its 7th Annual Run for Ribbons 10K, 5K Run/1Mile Run/Walk and RibbonFest Health Fair at Richland’s Howard Amon Park. The festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. with the RibbonFest Health Fair and registration. The Run/Walk will start at 10:00 a.m. The cost of registration is $25 for adults and $15 for children (price increases $5 on day-of registration).

To register, visit www.runforribbons.org or call the Foundation office at (509) 737-3413.

Participants will receive an event t-shirt featuring a blank ribbon. It’s the Run for Ribbons tradition to decorate it, customize it, use it to honor a memory, celebrate survival, or to simply encourage hope. Also, special Cancer Survivor shirts are available exclusively to survivors to recognize their triumph over cancer!

Run for ribbons t-shirt decorating party

WHAT: Run For Ribbons T-Shirt Decorating Party

WHERE: Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick

WHEN: Friday, April 28th from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Once again, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation will host a T-Shirt Decorating Party complete with supplies. Registered participants receive an event t-shirt featuring a blank ribbon. It’s the Run for Ribbons tradition to decorate it, customize it, use it to honor a memory, celebrate survival, or to simply encourage hope. Also, special Cancer Survivor shirts are available exclusively to survivors to recognize their triumph over cancer.

RibbonFest Health Fair

Saturday, May 6th, Howard Amon Park in Richland from 8:30 – 11 am

Open to the community (Free of Charge)

RibbonFest Health Fair focuses on cancer awareness and education. There will be education booths focused on: oral cancer, tobacco cessation, lung, breast, ovarian, prostate, skin and colon cancers. Participants can make a bracelet that changes colors with UV light exposure (Skin Cancer awareness).

Mascots from several area organizations will be on hand to help kick off the walk/run..