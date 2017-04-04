Nighttime westbound lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass to cause delays

HYAK, WA – Efforts to improve visibility on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass continue this week as crews work to install solar-powered LED lane markers, which will require nighttime closures of the westbound lanes this week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will close the westbound lanes of I-90 at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night, April 5th until 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning, April 6th and again at 10:00 p.m. Thursday night, April 6th until 5:00 a.m. Friday morning, April 7th. Westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 62 near the Stampede Pass Interchange and will reopen every two hours to clear traffic. Eastbound traffic will not be impacted.



