Food Truck Friday opens for its third season

PASCO, WA - Pasco Specialty Kitchen (PSK), a project of the Downtown Pasco Development Authority, announced today that the third season of popular Food Truck Friday lunch program opens this Friday, April 7. New hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and in the same great location--behind Viera's Bakery on 4th Avenue, between Lewis and Columbus Streets in Downtown Pasco.

Food Truck Friday, the original connoisseur of food truck pods in our community has spawned additional programs around the Mid-Columbia including Sunset at Southridge and private pods such as Amazon Customer Service center and PNNL, as well as on the west side of the state. Mirrored after Food Truck Friday, Food Truck Tuesday, is located in south Puget Sound in Tacoma as a result of a Washington Food Truck Association's executive visit to Food Truck Friday program over a year ago.

"We're tickled that others see our food pod program as the one to emulate," remarked Marilou Shea, Food Truck Friday's creator, director of the Pasco Specialty Kitchen and board advisor at the Washington State Food Truck Association. "It's a burgeoning industry that not only encourages collaboration but relies on it. It creates a win-win scenario especially for the micro-enterprises themselves whether in Downtown Pasco, across the river or across the state. Paying it forward pays off for food truck owners, their customers and our community."

Food Truck Friday is a launching pad for many new food truck owners. As an incubator organization, Pasco Specialty Kitchen provides technical assistance through the 'maze' of permits and licenses required by local and state agencies to become a legal, operating food business. This season is no exception and it's all about cultural cuisine diversity! Introducing three new and unique food trucks launching at Food Truck Friday in the next month: Hot Tamales, Fast & Curryous and Rex' Top Shelf.

Hot Tamales is owned and operated by Paulina Perez with a little help from her mom, Lupe. Paulina has been selling 'Mama Lupe's' tamales since she was six years old. "It's my mom's passion for cooking that inspired me to start this business and a nod to her demand for freshness that makes all the difference in our tamales," noted enthusiastic owner, Perez. Hot Tamales will initially sell three fresh varieties: Pork or puerco, Chicken or pollo and Veggie or rajas (cheese and jalapeno). $9.99 gets you a half dozen or bump it up to a dozen for $15.99 --both depending on variety ordered. Want to try before you buy? A $4.95 Hot Tamales Especial will be available as part of the Food Truck Friday program come this Friday.

Hot Tamales products are made and sold fresh from an authentic family recipe that dates back to more than 100 years in the Michoacan region of Mexico with a few modern-day twists: they don't use as much masa as others and there's no lard to be found allowing them to boast that their tamales are not only super fresh but lard-free and gluten-free. Direct from Pasco Specialty Kitchen's steamers to commercial warmers inside their white 'mini-mini' van with their colorful logo newly sprinted on the sides, Hot Tamales plans to make deliveries, just give them until May for that to happen. "From my great grandmother Apolinar to my grandmother Rafaela to my mom, Lupe, and me--the tradition continues. Pasco Specialty Kitchen helped make this dream a reality. I'm so excited to be sharing a multi-generation recipe that we'll debut to the Tri-Cities this Friday at Food Truck Friday," added Perez.

Two other new food trucks and cuisines join Food Truck Friday later in the month. Fast and Curryous co-owned by David and Kavita Stenoien and Rex' Top Shelf owned by Rex Richmond. Fast and Curryous will offer incredible, homemade curries and kabobs and like Hot Tamales has a rich storied history behind its origins. It's all in the name. Rex' Top Shelf will offer a broad range of elevated American classics from his long-catering history. Think fresh-carved prime rib sandwiches topped with ultra-fresh greens and a lip-smacking, handmade sauce.

Back by popular demand, Food Truck Friday's veteran line up includes Backyard Grub, Doggie Style Gourmet, Fresh Out the Box, Frost Me Sweet, Jiggy's Bacon Burgers, and The Dovetail Joint (formerly The Glass Onion). Later in the season, Uncle Brothers Fish Fry will be dishing up their famous southern style red snapper and hush puppies. And, you never know when Swampy's BBQ will drop in and make a special appearance.