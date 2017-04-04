Roslyn man dies in snowmobile accident in Kittitas County

Roslyn man dies in snowmobile accident in Kittitas CountyPosted: Updated:
Miner's celebrates 70 years
Fatal stabbing suspect in court
Moneytree murder trial Thursday part 1
Wapato audit
Moneytree double murder trial Wednesday part 1
PNWU teaches Healthy Alternatives in Mexican Cuisine
Eating Mexican food can be delicious but have quite a bit of calories and ingredients that make you feel guilty.More >>
Not guilty by insanity verdict sought for Moneytree murderer
The Moneytree double murder trial began a second full week in a Yakima Superior Courtroom with Manuel Verduzco's defense team resting their case.More >>
One person injured after gang related drive-by shooting in Terrace Heights
One person is hurt and two suspects are on the loose after a shooting Tuesday night near the Yakima Sportsman State Park in Terrace Heights.More >>
Yakima woman fatally stabs boyfriend
The Yakima County Prosecutor's Office is suspending filing of any criminal charges against a Yakima woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend.More >>
National Pet Day 2018
National Pet Day 2018Happy National Pet Day! We asked our followers on Facebook to send us pictures of their pets for this special day, and we got over 230 entries! Check out all of those pictures in this slideshow.More >>Happy National Pet Day! We asked our followers on Facebook to send us pictures of their pets for this special day, and we got over 230 entries! Check out all of those pictures in this slideshow.More >>
18-year-old suspect sought in fatal Union Gap shooting
The Union Gap Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Luis Coronado-Vazquez, who is wanted for the shooting death of 21-year-old Efren Cervantes-Sanchez.More >>
16-year-old Yakima Greenway rapist to be tried as an adult for 3 rape cases
A teen boy being charged as an adult is back in court facing rape allegations in three separate attacks.More >>
Suspect still sought in Monday night Yakima shooting
A shooting happened last night in Yakima at 7:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Landon Avenue.More >>
Miner's Drive-In celebrates 70 years with their sizable burgers
It's safe to say that Miner's Drive-In is well known in our region for its sizable burgers, and on Monday the family restaurant is celebrating a milestone.More >>
Electric car charging stations coming to local cities
Starting this spring, Energy Northwest is spearheading a $1 million project to install a network of electric vehicle charging stations across 250 miles along Interstates 90 and 182 and US 395.More >>
