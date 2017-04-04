Roslyn man dies in snowmobile accident in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - On April 3rd, 2017 at approximately 12:00 p.m., Kevin M. Sand, a 58-year-old man from Roslyn was killed in a snowmobile accident in the area between Van Epps Mine and Lake Anne in Kittitas County.

Sand and a friend had climbed a hill on snowmobiles. Sand lost control on the way back down due to icy conditions and collided with a tree causing his death. Due to the location and time of day, resources could not recover the victim until the next morning.