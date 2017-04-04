Pasco road projects this week to impact drivers

PASCO, WA - Two long-term road projects will impact drivers in Pasco over the coming months as the City improves safety and traffic flow:

The City’s contractor began work today on the rebuild and relocation of Convention Drive from Three Rivers Drive to Burns Road. The road will remain closed during construction, slated to last until the end of June.

The 20th Avenue Safety Improvements Project is underway and will last until September. The project consists of upgrades and replacement of traffic signals, curbs, gutters, accessible ramps, traffic islands, etc. This work is on 20th from West Lewis Street to Sun Willows Boulevard. The work hours will be from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

With any construction project, expect traffic delays, and if possible, use alternate routes.