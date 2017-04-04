Recent motorcycle crashes raise concern for biker safety

RICHLAND, WA - As we jump into spring and more motorcycles take to the streets, many are calling for drivers to keep an eye out for them on the roadways. If drivers aren't looking out for bikers, riding a motorcycle can get dangerous.

This was the case yesterday at Columbia Center Boulevard and Fowler Street in Richland: a man on a motorcycle intentionally downed his bike when he saw someone allegedly turn left off Fowler onto Columbia Center Boulevard, not noticing the motorcycle driving down the exact lane the car would soon be entering.

The biker was taken to Kadlec for non life-threatening injuries.

Then today, on 27th Avenue next to Home Depot near Southridge, Kennewick Police say a driver turning left out of a parking lot actually struck a 33-year-old Kennewick man on a motorcycle as she crossed the eastbound lanes of 27th while making the turn.

This biker also suffered non life-threatening injuries according to Kennewick P.D.

These accidents serve as a reminder that as the weather gets warmer, caution is needed. Take it from Mark Badeaux, an assistant parts manager at Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson...and a victim of a car-motorcycle collision.

"Taking that extra second, it's getting warm. It's a riding community," Badeaux said. "People are out there riding now, so look twice before you turn, slow down, make sure you are paying attention to your surroundings because there are a lot of bikers out there right now."

Badeaux added that some of his habits have changed since he was hit by someone making a left turn across his lane.

He says he doesn't ride during evenings anymore when the sun starts to go down, and he now takes an approach of assuming every car he drives past can't see him, making himself more alert to potential dangers.