Inspectors find thousands of safety problems during railroad track inspections

BILLINGS, MT - Inspectors have found almost 24,000 safety defects over the past two years along U.S. railroad routes used to ship volatile crude oil. Many of the defects were similar to problems blamed in past de-railments that caused massive fires or oil spills in Oregon, Virginia, Montana and other places.



The safety gaps were discovered during targeted federal inspections on almost 58,000 miles of oil train routes in 44 states. The program started two years ago after a string of oil train accidents across North America, including a 2013 derailment in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, that killed 47 people. The inspections resulted in 1,118 recommended violations.



The Federal Railroad Administration says the targeted inspections have improved safety by making railroads more responsive to concerns raised by agency officials.

