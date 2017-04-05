Ellensburg School Board votes to remove Superintendent of Schools

ELLENSBURG, WA - During a School Board Meeting Tuesday night, the Ellensburg School District Board of Directors made the unanimous decision to remove Dr. Paul Farris as Superintendent of Schools. The School Board says the decision was made because of "a mismatch of vision and mission." The board says it was in the best interest of the students, staff, and community to go in a different direction.

Dr. Farris has worked for the Ellensburg School District for 16 years. During that time he worked to make sure students got the education they needed, passed two bonds, nine levies, made sure the district is financially okay, and helped keep the Morgan Middle School project on track and on budget.

In the next couple weeks, Mike Nollan, the interim-superintendent, will help make a transition plan for next year.

The Ellensburg School District says they want to thank Dr. Farris for his work and they are looking forward to working with the staff, community support groups, resources, families, and students to become a progressive district of distinction and innovation.