City of Yakima votes to kill ordinance about asking immigration status

YAKIMA, WA - Officials say an ordinance to ensure residents receive city services regardless of immigration status has died.



The Yakima City Council voted 4-2 Tuesday to kill the proposed ordinance that would have required the city of Yakima not to ask about a person's immigration status. Councilwomen Carmen Mendez and Dulce Gutierrez who drafted the ordinance described it as a public safety policy. Yakima police say they already do not ask about immigration status because they do not want to stop people from reporting a crime.



Those against it say the council wasted four months discussing a policy city police were already respecting.