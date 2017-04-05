Warmer weather and safety out on the roads

RICHLAND, WA - With the weather warming up, you may be noticing more people out and about. Local police departments want to remind everyone to be aware of this when hitting the roads.

Just this week, Richland Police Department posted to their Facebook an accident involving a motorcyclist, so reporter Crystal Garcia took a ride with Officer Doug Doss of the department's Traffic Safety Unit to talk about how we can all do our part in making sure our community stays safe.

Officer Doss says the bottom line is for drivers to cut out those distractions and staying aware behind the wheel.

"You gotta train yourself to start looking for those pedestrians again, start looking for those bicyclists, motorcycles," Officer Doss said. "Remember that pedestrians have the right of way of all intersections whether there are painted crosswalks or not."

Officer Doss says it's about keeping a bigger line of sight, check and double-check before making any lane changes, turns, et cetera. This all ties into distracted driving awareness month. If you were walking around, riding your motorcycle or bike, think about how you would want others to drive.

Everyone can do their part in this: pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists as well, not just drivers.

"Make sure you're obeying the traffic laws just like you would if you were operating a vehicle," said Officer Doss.

More specifically for pedestrians, make sure you're staying within the crosswalks; bicyclists, wear light clothing safety gear, reflectors, do not weave between cars, and if you're at a crosswalk, get off and walk your bike across. For motorcyclists, make sure you have the proper safety gear, and do not speed or weave between cars.

Again, most importantly, everyone just needs to stay vigilant and aware of what is going on around them, so decrease those distractions so we can all enjoy the spring weather.