Safe exchange parking zones at Pasco Police Department

PASCO, WA - Kennewick Police arrested a man after he pulled a gun on a victim while buying a game console. Today, reporter Mackenzie Maynard found some safe options for those of you who buy, sell, and trade things on the internet.

It's becoming more and popular to buy, sell, and trade items online, like used cellphones, but the issue now is where you bring your items when you meet the other person. This is why Pasco Police have created some new parking spaces right in front of the department, called safe exchange parking zones, so you can bring your items there and complete transactions safely.

"People should feel comfortable to use these spaces when conducting those kind of transactions," said Captain Ken Roske with the Pasco Police Department.

He told Mackenzie Maynard that it's just another part of protecting yourself and not being a victim of crime.

"Crime prevention and how to not be victims of crime, and this is just one piece of it," he said.

The area is under surveillance cameras, but that was no added hassle for the police department.

"City Hall has already had surveillance cameras on the outside of City Hall for 20 years, so that's nothing new for this city campus."

Kennewick and Richland Police Departments say you're more than welcome to come to the police departments to exchange those online purchases; however, if you don't use police departments, they do have tips like making sure you're in a well-lit parking lot, or exchanging during the day. Wherever you do meet up, make sure it's at a public area and not your home.