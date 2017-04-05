Living Green: The City of Wapato is going energy efficient

WAPATO, WA - Soon, eight city buildings in Wapato will be made energy-efficient, including City Hall, the police department, and the community center.

"The most important part is, that it is going to cut energy savings in half," said Wapato Mayor, Mario Guzman. "So all the new buildings are going to be retrofitted with new air conditioning."

Last May, Wapato received an energy grant of more than $300,000 from the Washington State Department of Commerce to help them improve their infrastructure.

"It costs a little over $18,000 a month for the lighting in the City of Wapato, which included the street lights," said Guzman. "I mean it will cut that down to under 9,000 a month."

Apart from air conditioning, improvements include LED lighting, thermostats, and gas furnaces.

Renovations started this week at the Wapato Community Center. Crews say that of all the buildings they will be working on, the community center will require the most work.

Crews are in the process of installing six new air conditioners.

"They have a larger coil surface, which gives more efficiency and air flow," said Foreman Dean Trask.

The community center will be completed in two weeks, while the full project will be completed in late August.