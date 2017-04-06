Police investigating after fatal armed robbery at AM-PM in Yakima

4/07/17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police have identified the convenience store clerk that was shot and killed during an armed robbery early Thursday morning.

Police say 25-year-old Vikram Jaryal was able to tell police what happened before he later died at the hospital.

Police are still looking for the two people in masks who robbed the AM-PM on Yakima Avenue and 6th Street just before 2:00 a.m. yesterday morning.

Earlier today, reporter Veronica Padilla was able to get in contact with one of the victim's brothers; Rajan. He sent her the surveillance video shown above. Investigators hope someone will recognize the distinct clothing the suspects are wearing in the photos.

One was wearing a black sweatshirt with a green and white design on the front and black pants. The other was wearing a black hoodie with white and gray on the back, and tan pants.

If you know anything, call 575-6212.

04/06/17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are trying to find the suspect responsible for shooting and killing an AM-PM clerk overnight.

It happened at the AM-PM on Yakima Avenue and North 6th Street, and police need the public's help to find the gunman who took a young man's life.

YPD has released pictures from the surveillance video from the deadly armed robbery. Investigators say that just before 2:00 a.m. this morning, a 25-year-old clerk was behind the counter when two people in masks came in and robbed the store. Police say the clerk cooperated and handed the suspects money, but one of the suspects shot him anyway.

The victim was able to tell officers what happened when they arrived a few minutes later; but tragically, he died a short time later at the hospital.

The clerk's name hasn't been released.

The quality of the pictures released aren't the best, but police are hoping someone will recognize the clothes the suspects are wearing.

The shooter wore a black hoodie with patches of white on the back.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Yakima Police at 575-6212 or Crime Stoppers at 248-9980.

YAKIMA, WA - One person is dead after a being shot during an armed robbery early Thursday morning. Police were called to the AM-PM on the 600 block of E Yakima Ave. around 2:00 a.m.

The clerk told officers he was robbed by two suspects wearing masks. The 25-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Right now the case is under investigation.