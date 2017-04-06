Power restored after car crashes into power pole - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

SELAH, WA - Pacific Power says electricity has been fully restored to residents in Selah after a car hit a power pole. It happened around 10:30 Wednesday night near the intersection of Wenas Road and Lancaster. 

Police tell NBC Right Now the driver crashed into the pole before driving away. Right now, police don't have a description of the car.

According to Pacific Power, more than 1,000 people were without power at one point. 
  

