Power restored after car crashes into power pole

SELAH, WA - Pacific Power says electricity has been fully restored to residents in Selah after a car hit a power pole. It happened around 10:30 Wednesday night near the intersection of Wenas Road and Lancaster.

Police tell NBC Right Now the driver crashed into the pole before driving away. Right now, police don't have a description of the car.

According to Pacific Power, more than 1,000 people were without power at one point.

