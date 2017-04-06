ODOT work begins on Westgate/US30 in Pendleton

PENDELTON, OR – The Oregon Department of Transportation’s contractor Roy Houck Construction began work today on a $1.288 million project to update over a dozen ADA sidewalk ramps, upgrade traffic signals and repave the roadway from Airport Road to SW 18th Street in west Pendleton.

Sidewalk and traffic signal work will continue for about two weeks. Paving work that will be constructed mostly at night is anticipated to start mid-May. Travelers can expect intermittent sidewalk closures, lane closure and up to twenty minute delays during sidewalk and signal work. Once paving activities begin, expect lane closures, flaggers, pilot cars and up to twenty minute delays through the evening hours. The nighttime paving activities will help reduce impacts for travelers.

All work is expected to be completed by the end of July.

A separate project coordinated by the City of Pendleton to upgrade utility lines is also currently active along some roadways in the area.