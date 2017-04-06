Trios to temporarily redirect service at urgent care location

KENNEWICK, WA – Beginning Sunday, April 9th, services at the Trios Urgent Care Center—Central Kennewick, located at 3000 W. Kennewick Ave., will be placed on hold temporarily to address intermittent staffing challenges at the facility. Over the past several months, this location has been without provider coverage sporadically due to illness and other absences, and therefore could not accept patients during what would otherwise be normal business hours.

The temporary closure is intended to help avoid any further unforeseen inconveniences to patients, as well as curb inefficiencies in facility operations as Trios continues recruiting efforts for additional providers at multiple urgent care locations. The situation is unrelated to Trios Health’s current efforts to restore the organization to financial health.

“The timing of our staffing and recruiting challenges for urgent care services is unfortunate,” said Lorie Orozco, operations director for Trios Medical Group. “But at the end of the day we decided that it was in the best interest of our patients that we temporarily consolidate our urgent care operations while we continue on with provider recruitment. This is not a permanent closure nor elimination of services.”

Current providers at Trios Urgent Care Center—Central Kennewick, Sergio Flores, MD and Susan Harp, ARNP, will temporarily move to the Trios Urgent Care Center—Columbia Center, located at 7201 W. Grandridge Blvd., Suite 100 in Kennewick. This facility, which is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., will benefit from increased staffing and patient care capacity during the Central Kennewick location closure and recruitment period.

During the temporary hiatus, patients in need of same-day, non-emergency care can access needed services at Trios Health’s other urgent care location in Kennewick or use Trios Urgent eCare, a new service offering that allows them to receive same-day, no-appointment care for common ailments via telephone or video chat.

Trios After-Hours Pediatrics, a service within the Trios Urgent Care Center—Columbia Center during specified hours with board-certified pediatrician coverage, is also available for patients up to age 17. Its hours are Monday through Friday, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to noon.

For the latest information about all of Trios Health’s same-day care options, including location details, driving directions, hours, and estimated wait times, patients can visit www.trioshealth.org/Access.