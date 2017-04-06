Living Green: A brew and a moo; how Ice Harbor Brewery recycles its grain

KENNEWICK, WA - Today, reporter Mackenzie Maynard visited a local brewery, where it's recycling one important part of the beer-making process into another beneficial form.

At Ice Harbor Brewing, they have been doing this for a few decades.

After the mash is done, you've got the grain and the water," said Russell Corey with Ice Harbor Brewing. "Looks kind of like oatmeal."

After the grain is milled, it sits in the mash tun as the starches turn into sugar for about four hours. The hot water from that then hits the kettle. But the grain is strained out and filled into bins.

"Pretty much been a tradition, probably since they've been brewing that it's feed," Corey said.

Feed for farm animals. In fact, a farmer from Yakima comes down to collect the bins. Corey says that today, it's actually quite nutrient-rich.

"What's left over is probably 20-30 percent protein," he said.

So not only does the grain lead to a cold beer for you, but our farm friends get fed too.