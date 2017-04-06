No injuries following trailer rollover on I-90 near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, WA - Traffic on I-90 just ten miles west of Ellensburg is back to normal tonight, but that wasn't the case this afternoon.

A truck pulling a travel trailer crashed, causing the trailer to roll over...blocking all lanes of traffic at milepost 96.

The pictures attached to this story were posted on Twitter by Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore.

The road was closed for several hours while tow trucks were brought in to clear the road. Traffic started moving when the trailer was moved to open up one lane, but that wasn't quick enough for at least one driver. One driver in a truck tried to turn around by crossing the median, but that's illegal. Trooper Moore tweeted that the driver got a "tow bill and fine".

There were no reports of injuries from the crash.