City of Pasco contemplating their own version of a "Pike Place Market"

PASCO, WA - The Tri-Cities Public Market Board had envisioned a local version of Seattle's Pike Place Market for years. In 2016, the City of Richland rejected the plan, but now the City of Pasco is supporting the idea.

Gary Ballew with the Port of Pasco says the public market would attract more visitors to our area.

"It can anchor future development," Ballew said. "So if we think Pike Place Market or actually around the country...they help redevelop an area."

Right now they are looking at two potential locations; downtown Pasco or the former marine terminal site next to the cable bridge.

Jillian Cadwell is part of the Tri-Cities Public Market Board, and she told us the difference between a public market and a farmer's market.

"They're not the same. There will be elements that are similar, they say typically a public market would have about five percent of fresh produce. A public market has all different types of year-round goods and services," explained Cadwell.

The project is in its early stages, but the board and the city will continue to work together.

"I just imagine my kids playing right next to the Columbia River and watching the train pass over the train bridge, and possibly taking a water taxi to Kennewick and having more fun over there," Cadwell said. "So there's so many things that the river could provide."