Driver involved in fatal G-Way collision jumps off I-82 bridge, dies

04/22/17 UPDATE:

SELAH, WA - 31-year-old Andrew Luttrell was driving on Interstate 82, near Selah, when he parked his vehicle and jumped to his death off the Fred G. Redmon bridge on the afternoon of Friday, April 21st.

Richland Police identified Luttrell as the driver who hit and killed 34-year-old Paul Quintana one week after the crash.

Richland Police told us they had just turned their investigation over to prosecutors a day before the incident. No chargers had been filed.

This is a continuing investigation and as more information is released we will update the story.

04/11/17 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police have identified the driver involved in the fatal motorcycle collision on George Washington Way last Thursday.

31-year-old Andrew Luttrell, the driver of the Toyota Echo that struck the late 34-year-old Paul Quintana from behind, has not yet been charged.

On the day of the incident, police collected some of the motorcyclist's clothing, including his helmet, so that investigators can take a closer look and be thorough and methodical in their approach of the investigation.

Police are also still collecting pictures and video surveillance from traffic cameras, as well as following up with witnesses and family members. They are also applying for a search warrant for general inspection on the sedan involved in the collision.

04/10/17 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - The name of the motorcyclist who was ejected from his motorcycle and died as the result of a collision on George Washington Way was released.

The Benton County Coroner says 34-year-old Paul Quintana died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

Quintana was stopped at a red light on a motorcycle on George Washington Way last Thursday afternoon. Police say a possible distracted driver hit him from behind.

No word yet on any charges for the driver.

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a motorcycle from behind, killing the rider.

The accident happened around 2:00 p.m. this afternoon along George Washington Way near John Dam Plaza and the Richland Police Department. Police tell us the driver may have been distracted when they hit the motorcycle, which was stopped behind a box truck. The crash ejected the motorcycle rider.

Police had to close down the G-Way for more than three hours while investigators worked the scene. Crews reopened the road around 5:20 p.m.

Police have not released any names involved.