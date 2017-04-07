UPDATE: 1 dies after 4 pulled from overturned boat on Columbia River

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - Authorities say one of four people rescued from an overturned boat that sank on the Columbia River near Multnomah Falls has died.



Gresham city spokeswoman Jill Bradley says rescue personnel initially thought the waters were too rough to reach the boat. They changed their minds when the boat sank, forcing three men and one woman into the frigid river.



The rescuers pulled them aboard while providing CPR and treating them for hypothermia.



Ambulances took three of them to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening. A fourth, seriously injured man was taken by helicopter to a Portland hospital. The man succumbed to his injuries Friday afternoon.



The rescued adults were identified as technicians with the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.



In a statement, the commission said those aboard spend hundreds of hours on the river each year and are highly trained.

