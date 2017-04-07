Inmate at Two Rivers Correctional Institution dies

UMATILLA, OR - An Oregon Department of Corrections inmate died unexpectedly Friday morning of apparent natural causes at a Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla.

Corrections officers found 52 year old Michael Shaw unresponsive in his bed around 5:45 a.m. Medical staff tried to resuscitate Shaw to no avail. He was pronounced dead at 6:32 a.m.

Shaw entered DOC custody on July 16, 2002, on one count of sex abuse in the first degree and one count of mistreatment in the first degree out of Marion County. His earliest release date was September 28, 2025.

Next of kin has been notified.

As with all unanticipated deaths in state prisons, the Oregon State Police Criminal Division is now investigating.