Welcoming back another yummy season of Food Truck Friday

PASCO, WA - Today kicked off Food Truck Friday, and of course we didn't miss out. Reporter Mackenzie Maynard went down to the Pasco Farmer's Market to find out what new truck will be hitting the lot.

The chairs are set, owners prepare the truck, and the cooks prepare the food. For Maren McGowan and her husband, owners of Dovetail Joint, this isn't their first go-around.

"My husband and I have been working in the restaurant business for about 30 years," McGowan said.

In fact, you might recognize their faces from last Food Truck Friday season, but their truck had a makeover.

"We began by having our food cart over here and going back and forth between Goldendale and here over the summer," McGowan said. "We decided not a great idea to continue, so we sold our restaurant in Goldendale and are re-branding as Dovetail Joint."

Re-branding, but not veering too far from their original inspiration.

"The Glass Onion and Dovetail Joint are all from a Beatles song off the White album," said McGowan.

Hoping to soon enough open a brick and mortar restaurant in the Tri-Cities...for now, they're keeping to their wheels.

"Also we felt like it represented what we're trying to do in our business: bring quality ingredients together, have fine service, fine food, local vendors, and bringing all that together."

The Dovetail Joint is just one of the many food trucks who will be at Pasco Farmer's Market from 10:30 a.m. til 1:00 p.m. on Fridays for Food Truck Fridays.